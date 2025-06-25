«Hello» Xiaomi SU7 starts selling cars — four models are available from UAH 1.38 million

The «Hello» retail chain starts selling Xiaomi SU7 electric sports sedans, which became a hit in 2024. Four existing models are available for pre-order.

Xiaomi electric cars last year were highly appreciated by the director of Ford Jim Farley, who drove the SU7 for several months. Judging by real extreme cases, Xiaomi SU7s are durable and outperform well-known competitors in speed racing. Four models of this car are available in «Hello» in combinations of 9 colors and 5 interior colors.

Xiaomi SU7 — comes with a 16.1″ display with 3K resolution, a projection screen, and a set of electronic assistants. The 73.6 kWh battery provides a range of up to 700 km

Xiaomi SU7 Pro — with a 94.3 kWh CATL battery and 830 km without recharging

Xiaomi SU7 Max — all-wheel drive model with a 101 kWh battery that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra — is claimed to be the fastest production car in the world, with acceleration dynamics of 1.98 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h using three motors with a total power of 1548 hp.

In May 2025, ITC.ua wrote about launching the sale of electric vehicles in «Hello». Even then, dozens of cars from different manufacturers were available in the range. Sales of Xiaomi SU7 start on June 25, in «Allo» they cost from UAH 1,381,999, depending on the model and configuration. All electric vehicles are covered by a 2-year or 50 thousand km warranty. The company is the official representative of Xiaomi in Ukraine and offers many of the brand’s devices.

Source: «Allo»