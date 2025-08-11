Hideo Kojima dreamed of involving David Lynch in the development of Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima gave an interview in which he shared details about Death Stranding 2 and his admiration for the legendary director David Lynch.

During the conversation, the creator talked about potential actors for his games. He mentioned that he would like to see American actor Steve McQueen, who died in 1980, in one of his projects. So he fantasized about him at least in CGI. He also added his admiration for David Lynch.

“I’ve featured film directors whom I know personally or greatly respect. In fact, I had always hoped to cast David Lynch, a director I’ve admired for so long. However, he passed away not long ago, and I’m devastated”, — Kojima says.

He went on to talk about the cinematography in Death Stranding 2, which is used even by teenagers to circumvent the law. In particular, the developer mentioned DS1: long cutscenes, a slow start, and a lot of explanations. But statistics showed that some players skipped such cutscenes. Although Kojima considers cutscenes to be a crucial part of the gaming experience, he has to react to players’ decisions. Therefore, the length of the scenes was changed even after filming to maintain a balance between gameplay and story moments.

Hideo Kojima also drew attention to the key difference between movies and games. In his opinion, there is a lot of uncertainty in game development, which complicates the work of actors.

“In games, you can view the stage from any angle and even walk away midway. In other words, creators can’t calculate or plan everything because it all depends on the player’s actions. Films are about showing a series of carefully curated images, but you can’t approach games with the same mindset.”, — he adds.

Another challenge was the long and disjointed shooting schedule. While a movie can be shot in a few months, Death Stranding 2 was filmed about a week a month for three years. Due to the long breaks, the actors had to return to the emotional state they had during the previous scenes, and the planning required high flexibility. At least now it is clear why the developer at some point changed the character of the characters and their habits.

At the end of the conversation, Kojima also commented on the comparison with the writer Thomas Pynchon. A small note: in his novel Bleeding Edge, Pynchon mentions the game creator and Metal Gear Solid, and in a positive way. In general, both men are artists who blur the boundaries of genres, combining pop culture with deep themes. For now, Kojima said he respects and admires the writer.

Source: IndieWire