Hideo Kojima has published his list of favorite films for the first half of 2025. All — different genres, countries, and with their own author’s style.

He saidsaid that he watched a lot of films this year, but only four made the biggest impression on him. Kojima is known not only for with their crazy game ideas and memes about genius, and also the fact that he is an avid moviegoer. So here’s the complete list of game designers for 2025:

Conclave

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

The Girl with the Needle

Sinners

According to him, he watched the films in the exact order in which they are listed. He had mentioned three films (except for «Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In») earlier, and to be precise, he praised their presentation and script. This is not surprising, since «Conclave» — winner «Oscar» for the best adapted screenplay. And the gothic horror «The Girl with the Needle» nominated for the same award. The trinity is rounded out by «Sinners», which received «A» from CinemaScore — the highest score for a horror movie in the 47 years of the rating’s existence.

Among these four, «

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

» —, a Hong Kong action movie that deeply affected the game designer, is worth mentioning separately. The film is set in the 1980s in the fortress city of Kowloon, where the protagonist is hiding from a criminal mastermind. It is the second highest grossing movie in the history of modern Hong Kong.

Hideo Kojima likes to share his thoughts on cinema, as he dreamed of becoming a filmmaker since he was a child, but eventually chose to become a game director — although he retained his love for the industry. Throughout his career, he was offered to make films, but he refused, fearing that he would lose control over the process. Today Kojima takes part in the film adaptation of Death Stranding although he was not chosen as a director. And the reason is the same: he is afraid of dying before he realizes his plans. For example, one of his dreams — create a game in orbit and risk your life like Tom Cruise. So that humanity does not lose its creative ideas in the event of a tragedy, Kojima created a USB testament.

