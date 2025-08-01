Hideo Kojima has learned many tricks for "killing people" and criticizes developers who can't even "disassemble weapons"

Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding and the Metal Gear series, criticized modern war game developers. He believes that there are too many people in the gaming industry who approach the topic superficially.

Kojima creates games as an author — he thinks through the script, gameplay, direction, and visual style himself. He does not divide these processes into stages, but keeps everything in his head. And he is convinced that this is how he can create unique projects.

“People who are making military games, they probably don’t know how to dismantle a gun or shoot a gun,. So that’s kind of sad”, — Kojima said.

In his opinion, it is not enough to be inspired by other people’s games; you need to be interested in art and history. Recently, the screenwriter has been frequently visiting galleries, especially in Tokyo, and even abroad during his business trips. According to Kojima, it is through such works that he feels a connection even with artists who died hundreds of years ago, an experience he tried to convey in Death Stranding.

“Yes, because I’ve been doing this training as well… and I learned so many ways to kill people as well”, — he said, but did not disclose any details.

It’s no secret that Kojima’s games are famous for their unconventional approaches to killing. Let’s recall the bosses from the Metal Gear Solid series. For example, Snake Eater allows you to eliminate Psycho Mantis if you change the controller port: then he won’t be able to read your thoughts. Also, in this game, you can defeat The End if you just wait or change the date on the console — he will die of old age. By the way, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake coming soon — and the creator revealed it. He believes that game dev lacks not only those who are truly interested in the topic, but also originality.

At the same time, the screenwriter shared the following projects after he finished development of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The plans include a Metal Gear-inspired spy Physint and a mysterious OD with Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier. About the latter, Kojima says simply: «People will love it or hate it». He also shared ideas that he won’t be able to realize — a game where the character forgets everything if you don’t play enough. He also finds it fun develop a title while in orbit

Source: Ssense