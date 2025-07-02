Hideo Kojima wants to create a game in orbit and risk his life like Tom Cruise

Hideo Kojima continues to share his crazy ideas — he wants to become the first developer in the world to create a video game in space.

During his speech at the Sydney Film Festival, he told us that he wants to do more than just fly into orbit. The creator of Death Stranding is planning a full-fledged mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where he could stay for several months.

«I want to train properly, learn how to do the docking, go to the International Space Station and stay there for a few months. I’m not a scientist, but I could probably make games in space. I want to be the first. There are a lot of astronauts over 60, so I guess it’s possible», — said Hideo Kojima.

The developer also mentioned his passion for risk and compared himself to the actor Tom Cruise, who performs most dangerous stunts on his own. For example, recently, for the role of the actor jumped 16 times with a parachute in flames — and this is a world record.

«It’s Tom Cruise disease. Tom Cruise finds out his worth when living with his life on the line», — the developer adds.

Hideo Kojima also dreamed that in zero gravity, his back would stop hurting. This would have a positive impact on his creative productivity and overall quality of life. He emphasized that he does not dream of a short space tourism, but of a full-fledged presence in orbit, with real training, docking, and work on a game project.

This is not the first time Hideo Kojima has mentioned the idea of developing a game in space or for space. But his words are still more of a dream, just like his a game where the character forgets everything — if you stop playing. He did not provide any technical or logistical details, so it was not a specific project or series. At least he has a lot of such crazy ideas, so he even made a USB testament.

At the same event, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, a sequel to Kojima’s game with its signature Easter celebration. In reviews the sequel was called the best story with a great cast of characters, whose habits are actually closer to reality than we think.

Source: The Guardian