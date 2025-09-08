Highlander remake to reunite 2000s Gladiator fighting duo

Two-time Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou has joined the cast of the new Highlander, where he will play alongside his Gladiator co-star Russell Crowe.

In Gladiator, Crowe played Maximus, while Hounsou took on the role of the Numidian Juba.

The new Highlander is a remake of Russell Mulcahy’s 1986 sci-fi action movie, which will tell about the Scottish highlander Connor McLeod, who discovers that he belongs to a mysterious race of immortal beings. They are ready to “cut each other down for millennia” until only one is left.

The main role was played by former Witcher and Superman Henry Cavill, his mentor Ramirez, will be played by Crowe, and Hounsou is introduced as “an immortal warrior from Africa.” The rest of the cast includes: Dave Batista (the deadly killer Barrow), as well as Karen Gillan and Marisa Abela, who will embody the images of McLeod’s lovers in different periods.

Directed by Chad Stahelski (“John Wick”) will performand screenwriter Michael Finch, who is rumored to be “creating a larger and more nuanced universe that will attract immortals from many countries.”

“We’re moving the story from the early 1500s in the highlands to modern-day New York and Hong Kong, and we’re looking at how they’re going to evolve. There are great opportunities for action. There is a chance to play a character that not many people play. And it’s a bit of a love story, but not the kind you think. I learned a lot from the John Wick movies about how to change the narrative a little bit… it’s another kind of myth,” Stahelski said earlier.

Earlier, the director clarified that the film will be released in theaters in 2027. Filming is expected to begin in late September and will cover Scotland, England, and Hong Kong.

The project was originally developed by Lionsgate, but now it has gone “under the wing” Amazon.

Source: GameReactor, Collider, GamesRadar