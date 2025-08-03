Highlander will become electric: Toyota expands its electric crossover lineup

Toyota is finally preparing to introduce an electric version of one of its most popular crossovers, the Highlander. This will be one of the brand’s key electric vehicle releases in the coming years.

What is known about the Toyota Highlander electric car

After the RAV4, the Highlander and Grand Highlander are Toyota’s most popular crossovers in the US market. Due to the growing demand for the larger Grand Highlander, sales of the standard model are gradually declining. To adapt to the changes, Toyota decided to concentrate the production of electric vehicles at its Kentucky plant, thus freeing up capacity for the Grand Highlander.

Initially, the company planned to assemble the new electric crossover in Princeton, Indiana. But now this project has been moved to Kentucky. Meanwhile, a new assembly line will be built in Indiana to increase production of the Grand Highlander. Kentucky will also produce a new Highlander electric vehicle and another larger electric three-row crossover.

The electric Highlander is expected to move away from the current bZ naming scheme for electric cars (as in bZ4X) and will receive a familiar name without indexes. Production is scheduled for the second half of 2026, and the car will enter the market as a 2027 model year. It is possible that the debut will take place at the end of 2025.

The Highlander electric vehicle will be one of seven new Toyota electric models for the United States that the company will introduce by mid-2027.

By the end of this year, Toyota will update the bZ4X electric crossover — it will receive an improved range and a NACS port for charging at Tesla Supercharger stations.

In 2026, the new Toyota C-HR and bZ Woodland models will be launched — both electric vehicles are expected to significantly outperform their predecessors in terms of performance, efficiency, and equipment.

The launch of the Highlander electric vehicle is a key event in the electrification of Toyota’s model range. The company is relying on proven names, abandoning experimental sub-brands in favor of solutions that customers understand.

Source: electrek