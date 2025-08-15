For the first time in Ukraine: "Kyivstar has entered the Nasdaq stock exchange

On August 15, 2025, shares of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (the parent company of the Ukrainian telecommunications operator Kyivstar) began trading on one of the largest US stock exchanges — Nasdaq. The ticker is simple and symbolic — KYIV. This is not just a financial event: “Kyivstar became the first and so far the only company with business exclusively in Ukraine to be listed on this exchange.

Nasdaq listing is an opportunity for investors from all over the world to invest directly in the Ukrainian economy, supporting its development and recovery. Nasdaq is known as the “playground for tech giants”. It is here that shares of Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon and other innovation leaders are traded. Now Kyivstar is listed alongside them.

The international telecommunications group VEON, which supports Ukrainian business and helped to realize this listing, remains the owner of 89.6% of Kyivstar Group shares.

On August 29, 2025, Kyivstar’s management will take part in the traditional Opening Bell Ceremony — the grand opening of Nasdaq trading in New York. This is a symbolic gesture that confirms the company’s status as an international player.

During the announcement, Kyivstar’s President Oleksandr Komarov emphasized that the public listing is a signal to investors that Ukraine has stable, technologically advanced and efficiently managed companies. He thanked the investors for their trust, VEON for their support, the team for their work, and the customers for their loyalty.

Kyivstar is currently the leading digital operator in Ukraine. It serves almost 23 million mobile subscribers and 1.1 million fixed-line Internet users. The company also owns the medical platform Helsi with more than 29 million registered users, the Kyivstar TV movie and television platform, as well as Uklon taxi service. It was during the preparation for the purchase of Uklon began to actively talk about the upcoming listing on Nasdaq.

“Kyivstar is also a provider of solutions for corporate clients, offering cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence services. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software development in Ukraine and is a partner of Starlink.