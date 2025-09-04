Hitman meets Uncharted? First full gameplay of 007: First Light and release date

IO Interactive finally showed a big chunk of 007: First Light gameplay during the PlayStation State of Play presentation. And it resembles a mix of Hitman and Uncharted.

It was the first serious look at the game after several teasers. It confirmed several key details at once: release date, cast, storyline, and the unpleasant news about pre-orders.

In the trailer, Bond acts like a real agent: he sneaks around, “disables” enemies in various ways, drives a car (as if he wants to get bonuses for crazy stunts), and leaves a lot of chaos in his wake. It is noticeable that the studio IO Interactive actively uses the best practices from the Hitman series leaving you with the choice of either stealth or cleverly avoiding obstacles. The multiplayer mode hasn’t been officially confirmed, but previous IO jobs have hinted that it may appear.

As you know, First Light will be the story of the formation of young James Bond. Now the authors have revealed that he is a 26-year-old Royal Navy sailor who is just being recruited by MI6. That is why he was it was forbidden to automatically become a “killing machine”. The events take place in different parts of the world, so players will meet “completely new villains” and familiar characters. IO presents all of this as the start of a big story that should grow into a trilogy.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

At the same time, the studio revealed the characters 007: First Light. James Bond is played by Irish actor Patrick Gibson, the role of M is played by Priyanka Burford, Q is played by Alistair Mackenzie, and Moneypenny is played by Kiera Lester. To this cast, IO added several new characters, including mentor John Greenway, played by Lenny James, and the mysterious Miss Roth, played by Noemi Nakai.

The pre-order was opened immediately after State of Play, but it is not available for Ukrainians on the PS Store. It seems that the studio does not distinguish between the temporarily occupied territories and those controlled by Ukraine. The same situation was with Hitman: World of Assassination.

Pre-order is at least open for PC in Steam — the standard edition costs ₴1,315. By purchasing it, you will receive early access for 24 hours, four exclusive costumes, a new weapon skin, and the Gleaming Skin Pack.

007: First Light is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. The game is being developed on Glacier’s proprietary engine in studios in Copenhagen and Malmö.