HMD Skyline – Android smartphone inspired by Nokia Lumia design starting from €459

According to new leaks, HMD Global is working on a new Android smartphone with a design reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia. The leak also reveals a list of other phones the company plans to release.

The user @smashx_60 posted information on X (Twitter) about a device called HMD Skyline, which looks like a reincarnation of the Nokia Lumia. This is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz frequency, and HDR10+ support. This model uses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The 4900 mAh battery can be charged via wired or wireless charging with 33W and 30W charging power, respectively.

HMD Skyline smartphone has a triple camera on the back. It contains a 108-megapixel main module, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 2-megapixel macro module, which is also used as a scene depth sensor. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. Among other things, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5 mm audio jack are mentioned. The case provides protection against dust and moisture according to the IP67 standard.

The smartphone will be available in black, blue, yellow, and pink colors. The launch model with 8 GB of memory will be sold for €459, and the configuration with 12 GB of RAM will cost €499. This device will receive software updates for 3 years.

HMD engineers are also developing Waylay, Atlas, Ridge, and Ridge Pro smartphones. Although the Waylay model may actually be a version of the HMD Xenon. It is not yet known when HMD plans to release these phones.

Source: androidauthority