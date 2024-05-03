HMD to release updated version of 25-year-old Nokia 3210 phone with €89 price tag

Recently, HMD has been paying a lot of attention to simple mobile phones. Recently, it has announced the «fun» button phones Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G. And, according to rumors, it is not going to stop there. A new leak claims that HMD is planning to re-release one of the most beloved phones of the past – the Nokia 3210, released 25 years ago.

The original Nokia 3210 was released in 1999 and was known as the «cell phone» that almost everyone seemed to own. HMD recently hinted on X (Twitter) that it would soon reboot the Nokia classic series. And now, thanks to Finnish retailer Giganti, we know that it will be a remake of the Nokia 3210.

The revived version of the Nokia 3210 is expected to be officially announced on May 8, with sales starting on May 15. The design is not an exact copy – there are similarities in the button layout, but otherwise it is probably closer to the Nokia 3310 of the early 2000s.

At the same time, the new Nokia 3210 phone has several improvements and more modern features. Among them are a 2.4-inch QVGA color screen (versus the original’s 1.5-inch monochrome display) and the addition of a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.8 lens on the back that can shoot 720p video. The device will support 4G networks, and the 1450 mAh battery should provide several days of battery life. The phone will have a pre-installed game «Snake».

According to the Giganti leak, the Nokia 3210 will be priced at €89.

Source: techradar