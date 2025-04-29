HODL strategy no longer works even with the best altcoins — Swan analysis

The strategy of holding cryptocurrencies for a long time under any market conditions, known in the community as HODL (an acronym with a misprint, derived from Hold On for Dear Life), no longer works. The only token capable of enriching its owner in this way is bitcoin. With the others, even top altcoinsThis strategy makes no sense.

Analytics company Swan has found that most popular tokens lose almost all of their value against bitcoin. Experts have calculated how long it took for topaltcoins to drop 90% in value (relative to BTC).

QTUM — 17 months

MATIC — 23 months

ICP — 24 months

ADA — 36 months

XRP — 36 months

LTC — 69 months

XMR — 72 months

Meanwhile, BTC ends April with a 13.8% increase. This is almost exactly in line with the historical average for BTC in April.

We would like to remind you that in its forecast entitled Big Ideas 2025 ARK Invest analysts have identified three scenarios for the value of BTC by 2030The price of the asset will be from $300 thousand to $1.5 million.