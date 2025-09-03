Hollow Knight Silksong on release day and more: September Game Pass catalog revealed

In September, Xbox Game Pass will get a “big player” — Hollow Knight will be released on the day of its release: Silksong. The library will receive six games in total.

The most anticipated was the sequel to Team Cherry about the warrior Hornet, who will be in a new a fallen Kingdom with dozens of new bosses and 160+ enemies. Silksong will cost only $20, but the release will not be at midnight. The game will now be available immediately on consoles, PC, and the cloud for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

However, Silksong — is not the only new product this month. For example, the sequel to the legendary Hollow Knight will be released alongside the beautiful Nine Sols. On the list 10 interesting metroidvanias you might have missed we noted the nice graphics of Nine Sols and the combat system from Sekiro, where everything is built around parrying.

The entire Game Pass list for September 2025

September 2 – I Am Your Beast (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

September 3 – Nine Sols (Xbox Series X|S)

September 4 – Hollow Knight: Silksong (console, PC, Cloud)

September 4 – Cataclismo (PC)

September 10 – PAW Patrol World (console, PC, Cloud)

September 16 – RoadCraft (Xbox Series X|S and Cloud)

On September 15, three projects will leave the library:

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

All You Need is Help

Wargroove 2

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

Meanwhile, in the PS Store continues “Ready, Set, Go!” sale!. There you can find TEKKEN 7, Dead Island 2, and hundreds of others with discounts of up to -90%.