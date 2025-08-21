Hollow Knight: Silksong received a new trailer with Hornet. Release — in 2 weeks

Hollow Knight: Silksong was shown at Team Cherry’s presentation — the release date was so close that it was even surprising.

The game was announced six years ago, and since then, there has been almost no news about the development or trailers. Finally, during the presentation, the developers shared fresh details. And it’s a real treat for fans — Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on PC and consoles on September 4.

It’s no secret that the main character is the familiar Hornet — a warrior who now has her own story. She has found herself in a new kingdom in decline. The trailer revealed some very interesting details. The most remarkable was the shot where she swam through the water. It seems that Silksong, unlike the original Hollow Knight, will allow you to swim through the water.

Silksong retains the basis of the first part, but changes key elements. Instead of magic, Hornet uses tools and traps, and uses silk to restore health. The game features more than 165 types of enemies, 40 new bosses, and NPCs with different quests.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch. It also features will receive support for Game Pass.

Source: Gamescom