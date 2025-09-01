Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost only $20, but will be released later

Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost only $20, but you’ll have to wait a little longer — the release will take place at midnight on September 4.

The price was confirmed by Team Cherry after a series of rumors. Although there is no regional price for Ukraine and many other regions yet, we know the price for the US ($20), EU (€20), and Japan (2300¥). Compared to the first Hollow Knight, the price has remained virtually the same, adjusted for inflation.

Many expected the long-awaited sequel to be more expensive, but Team Cherry decided not to raise the price. In addition, Silksong will be immediately included in Xbox Game Pass. That is, if you have a subscription, the game will be available at no additional cost.

As for the release time, the game will start on September 4 at 17:00 Kyiv time. The release time will differ in different time zones, but for most people it will be in the evening. It seemed like only yesterday that Silksong was an eternal meme about protracted development, and now there are only a few days left before the release.

As you know, in Hollow Knight: Silksong the main character is the familiar Hornet — a warrior who now has her own story. She has found herself in a new kingdom in decline. In the previous trailer for Team Cherry announced more than 165 types of enemies, 40 new bosses and NPCs with different quests.

Source: Team Cherry