Hollow Knight: Silksong will receive the first patch that will "cut" the difficulty

Fans have had their way — the first patch for Hollow Knight: Silksong will change the balance of the game. Team Cherry will weaken the initial bosses and increase the number of rewards.

The first patch tackles the most difficult early bosses: Moorwing and Sister Splinter. This was confirmed by notes to the update, which will be available “in the middle of next week” on PC and consoles — around September 17. It should be noted that the patch is immediately available on Steam and GOG beta. Those who don’t want to wait can register and test it right now.

The changes look like this:

a slight decrease in the difficulty of the Moorwing and Sister Splinter bosses;

reducing damage from Sandcarvers;

a small scale up of the goach pod colliders;

lowering prices for Bellway and Bell Bench in the middle of the game;

more rewards in the form of rosaries for relics, psalm cylinders, and courier deliveries.

The patch for Hollow Knight: Silksong fixes a bunch of bugs: you can now complete wish quests (Infestation Operation, Beast in the Bells) and the character no longer hangs in the air after hitting some projectiles. Also, Hornet no longer gets stuck in memories while crafting, and enemies like Silk Snippers no longer get stuck in the Chapel of the Reaper.

Silksong currently has almost 200 thousand simultaneous players on PC alone, and almost half a million over the entire day, according to the data Steam Charts. The game has attracted many new players who were not ready for suffering and hardcore. Therefore, guides have already appeared, how to find items that make the game easier and many similar mods. It seems that now Team Cherry itself is joining in.

As a reminder, Hollow Knight: Silksong was released on September 4, which forced other indie games to quickly postpone their releases. Developers set the price at $20 (₴415)which is much lower than expected. It is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and from day one for users in Game Pass.