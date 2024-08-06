Home gaming «laptop»: Minisforum AtomMan G7 Ti does not have a display and keyboard

Those who travel infrequently and play mostly at home don’t always need a screen and keyboard — there are separate devices that are much better. The manufacturer Minisforum, known primarily for its own mini-PCs, seems to have created just the right thing — a powerful gaming «laptop» without «unnecessary» details.

The Minisforum really does resemble a laptop: it’s flat, wide, and narrow, with laptop-like external elements. Inside, it’s actually a laptop as well – just look at the cooling system.

This week, the manufacturer opened pre-orders for AtomMan G7 Ti and G7 Ti SE. The computers are equipped with powerful Intel Core i9-14900HX and Core i7-14650HX notebook processors and mobile video card RTX 4070.

The PC also comes with Command Center software, which includes controls for RGB lighting, switching between office and gaming modes, temperature display, and cooling management. The office and gaming modes operate at 140 W (2700 rpm fan) and 180 W (4400 rpm), respectively, and can also be switched using the button on the front panel.

In terms of communications, the AtomMan G7 Ti has Wi-Fi 7 and an RJ45 Ethernet connector, as well as BT 5.4 (BE200), one HDMI 2.1 and one USB4, and three USB Type A. The PC is powered by a bundled 19V, 280W adapter.

The disadvantage is the lack of memory in the package (although for some it will be an advantage). You can install an NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 drive and up to 96 GB of DR5-5600 RAM in dual-channel mode in the two available slots. And yes, this «laptop» does not have a battery, which can significantly reduce its appeal.

Surprisingly, on the official website the price is not yet specified, there are only offers of a $50 discount voucher. Also, there is no button or other way to order these PCs yet. The previous model, the much thicker AtomMan G7 PT with an AMD processor, currently costs from $999.

Sources: Minisforum, Tom’s Hardware, VideoCardz