Honda has shown the Super EV Concept — a compact urban electric crossover

At the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Honda presented its new electric concept — Super EV Concept. The company has organized a preliminary demonstration of the future compact electric crossover. Some details about it have also emerged.

The new Honda Super EV Concept is based on the miniature retro hatchback Honda N-One, which is known in the Japanese market. The car has retained the recognizable «angular» body shape, but has an all-electric powertrain and modern design elements. The front end features a blind grille and newly designed round LED headlights.

Unlike the N-One, which is intended only for Japan, the new model is focused on global markets. Its dimensions are expected to remain similar: about 3.4 meters in length. The car is designed to occupy the niche of affordable electric cars and become a convenient city car for everyday travel.

Last month, this compact electric crossover was already spotted in the UK. It was tested in a camouflaged form. This small crossover is supposed to be aimed at a wide range of customers and gives an idea of what the next generation of Honda’s city electric cars will look like.

Earlier in the Nikkei publication it was arguedreports that Honda is considering launching an affordable electric car in the United States with a price of up to $30 thousand, which may be based on the Super EV Concept.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

This electric vehicle will be part of the new Honda 0 Series electric lineup, under which the company plans to release seven models by 2030. The first to be released will be electric sedan and crossover (expected in 2026), and the Super EV — will be the most compact model in the lineup. This model is also expected next year.

Source: electrek