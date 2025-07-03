Honor Magic V5 foldable for $1250 — smartphone is thinner and battery is bigger

Honor has officially unveiled the Magic V5 — a new version of its foldable flagship that is even thinner, sleeker, and more powerful. Despite the fact that the company missed out on the V4 model, it has fully compensated for this by updating all key parameters.

Externally, the Magic V5 is almost identical to the predecessorbut the body now has flatter edges for a more comfortable grip. When folded, the smartphone is only 8.8 mm thick (9.2 mm for its predecessor), and when unfolded, it is only 4.1-4.2 mm (4.35 for its predecessor), depending on the color. The weight is 217 or 222 grams. The white version (Ivory White) is thinner and lighter, while the black, gold and brown versions (Black, Dawn Gold, Reddish Brown) are slightly thicker and heavier.

The Honor Magic V5 foldable smartphone has two LTPO OLED displays with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The outer screen has a diagonal of 6.43 inches and a resolution of 2376×1060 pixels. The internal screen is 7.95 inches with a resolution of 2352×2172 pixels. The outer display is covered with Honor NanoCrystal Shield, and the inner display is covered with a proprietary Super Armored Inner Screen layer.

Flagship processor is responsible for system performance Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is paired with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity is available in 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB versions. There is no memory card slot. The battery has been significantly upgraded. In the Chinese version, its capacity has increased by 12% — to 6100 mAh (in the international version — to 5820 mAh). Fast charging technologies have not changed. The smartphone supports 66 W of wired charging power and 50 W of wireless charging power.

Honor has taken a major step towards protecting the device. While the previous model had only IPX8 water protection, the Magic V5 meets IP58 and IP59 standards, meaning it has additional dust protection and an increased level of water resistance.

The main camera has received several improvements. The main 50-megapixel module has OIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The new ultra-wide-angle module also has a 50-megapixel sensor (previously it was 40-megapixel). The telephoto module with a focal length of 70 mm also received a new sensor. Now 64 MP is available instead of 50 MP, and the sensor diagonal is 1/2.0 inch instead of 1/2.51. Front cameras with 20 MP sensors and f/2.2 lenses are installed on both displays.

The new Honor Magic V5 foldable smartphone will go on sale in three configurations. Chinese prices for these models are as follows:

12GB + 256GB — $1255/€1070;

16 GB + 512 GB — $1400/€1186;

16 GB + 1 TB — $1535/€1300.

Source: gsmarena