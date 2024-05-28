HONOR Magic6 Pro cameraphone goes on sale in Ukraine at UAH 50 thousand

The official sales of the new HONOR Magic6 Pro smartphone are starting in Ukraine. This model is positioned as an ultra-premium camera phone.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch LTPO-OLED display with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels (453 PPI) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Peak brightness reaches 1600 nits in normal mode and 5000 nits when viewing HDR content. The novelty is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard.

The main camera of HONOR Magic6 Pro has three modules: a 50-megapixel main camera (f/1.9, OIS), a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2) and a 180-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens (f/2.6, 2.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, OIS). The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The device contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 GPU, 12 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage. There is no memory card slot. The battery has a capacity of 5600 mAh. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 66W wireless charging. The dimensions are 162.5×75.8×8.9 mm and the weight is 225 g. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

The new HONOR Magic6 Pro smartphone is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 49999. The novelty is available in two colors: black and green.