Horror detective «Weapons» started with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but there’s a caveat

Zack Gregger’s mystical horror detective «Weapons» has received its first official ratings — surprisingly perfect, at first glance, if not for one interesting nuance.

Currently, the review aggregator site displays a 100% rating for «Weapons», though based on a modest 11 reviews. Why are there so few? It seems that Warner Bros. is following last year’s effective marketing «Longlegs» from Neon which initially lifted the review embargo only for «selected publications».

Website World of Reel noticed that the list does not include top industry publications such as Variety or Deadline, but it does include a dozen lesser-known ones — The Mary Sue, Geeks of Color, Slash Film, The Weekend Warrior, Exclaim, CinemaBlend, CG Magazine, io9, Dread Central, and Next Best Picture (the latter, by the way, was the only one that did not give the film a positive review). As a result, such a limited list of publications also led to the fact that Metacritic still does not have a score for «Weapons», as only Slash Film was approved by the aggregator.

To summarize currently available reviews The general verdict is that this is one of the best horror films of 2025 and «a step forward» for the director «Barbarian» — that is, everything that the first viewers wrote in their reviews on social networks. Next Best Picture, on the other hand, warns that «Guns» may leave many viewers as frustrated and divided as its characters.

«The fact that the embargo has already been lifted and we have received only a few reviews — this is part of the marketing strategy. This 100% on Rotten Tomatoes will remain until the rest of the critics see Weapons on the week of its release. And that, if you think about it, is —quite brilliant,» writes Jordan Rumi of World of Reel.

At the same time, given the previous teasers and trailer, as well as the idea of the film itself, along with the talented director and cast, there is a chance that «Guns» could be really interesting. The plot centers around several interconnected stories, including the mysterious disappearance of children in the middle of the night. Marvel stars Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Julia Garner (the new version of Silver Surfer in «Fantastic Four) took on the main roles, playing a teacher who loses her entire class.

«This is a true story that happened in my town. This Wednesday was supposed to be a normal day for the whole school. At least everyone thought so. There were children in all the classes. But no one came to Mrs. Gandhi’s class. Do you know why? Because last night, at exactly 2:17 a.m., each of them woke up, got out of bed, went down the stairs, and disappeared into the darkness. And no one saw them again,» says the girl in the voiceover in one of the trailers.

«Weapons» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 7.