Horror «Monkey» based on the story by Stephen King will be released in 2025 — starring Theo James, Elijah Wood and Tatiana Maslany

The film «Ape» based on the story by Stephen King and starring Theo James is due for release in 2025. The story was published in 1980 as a short story in Gallery magazine and later reworked and included in the short story collection «Skeleton Crew». The story is about two brothers who find a cursed toy monkey in the attic of their great-uncle’s house, which bangs cymbals. Every time it does, one of their loved ones dies.

The screenwriter and director of the film adaptation will be Osgood Perkins. It is being produced by «Saws» director James Wan along with Michael Clear, Nancy Xu and John Friedberg. In addition to Theo James, the cast of «Monkeys» includes Elijah Wood and Tatiana Maslany.

Traditionally, King’s adaptations don’t have big box office at the start, but some of them become cult films over time. The most recent ones, «Boogeyman» from 2023 and «Pet Cemetery» from 2019, are successful, while the likes of «Dr. Sleep», «Fireman» and the latest adaptation of «Children of the Corn» show poor collections. It is not known whether King himself will participate in the adaptation. Producers and experts hope for the success of the adaptation.

Theo James is currently on a career high. The British actor recently starred in a television adaptation of «Gentlemen» Guy Ritchie and had a role in the second season of «White Lotus». «Monkey» will be his first step into traditional horror films.

Source: ScreenRant