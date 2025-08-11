After the sudden a 70% drop in box office receipts on the second weekend, Fantastic Four continued its disastrous trend — the third weekend of home release brought the Marvel film a modest $15.5 million (another -60% compared to a week ago), so it easily lost the lead horror “Weapons” and comedy “Another Frantic Friday”.

By this time, The Guns had earned $42 million domestically and $27.5 million in 73 international markets, while Another Freaky Friday had $29 million in the US and $15.5 million abroad. In contrast, one of Marvel’s biggest releases of 2025, despite bringing its total gross to $434 million, had a modest $15.5 million at home and $17.5 million internationally in its third weekend.

According to estimates by specialized media, the budget of Fantastic Four exceeded $200 million, and there are doubts whether the film will reach at least half a billion dollars at the box office. At the same time, these results are the best for the studio in 2025, where the previous releases, Captain America and Thundercats, finished with $415 million and $382 million, respectively. It is also interesting that the Fantastic Four has quite high critical acclaim and the audience (86% and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively), so the question of “superhero fatigue” arises on its own and raises cautious doubts about the success of of the new “Avengers”.

“The authors of Fantastic 4: The First Steps don’t even try to break the mold of the superhero blockbuster, and they are quite comfortable in the tight pants of a standard movie comic. With this approach, you can’t expect anything more than a one-time unpretentious entertainment. On the other hand, for today’s Marvel, this is a remarkable achievement.” — from ITC reviews.

In this case, The Gun has so far fully justified the title of Best Film of 2025, which critics awarded the film in their first reactions. Zack Kregger’s new creation started with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and did not lose much when the total number of reviews reached 237.

The plot here centers around several interconnected stories, including the mysterious disappearance of children in the middle of the night. Marvel stars Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Julia Garner (the new version of Silver Surfer in «Fantastic Four) took on the lead roles, playing a teacher who loses her entire class.

“Of course, ‘Guns’ is rightly called one of the best films of the year, and this is a fair judgment. It is also true that karma will literally catch up with the puppeteers whose hands are stained with blood and for whom their own miserable goals are above all else. And human lives, including children’s lives, are worthless“, — ITC author Denys Fedoruk wrote in his review of Zbruzha.

Also keep in mind that the budget of Guns was $38 million and had age restrictions due to violent scenes. The film also became the sixth consecutive Warner Bros. project to gross more than $40 million, and at the start almost surpassed the overall box office success of Zack Kregger’s hit Barbarian with $45.3 million in 2022.

Source: ScreenRant, Variety