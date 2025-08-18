Horror movie "Weapons" earned more in 10 days than Disney's biggest flop in two months

Zack Kraeger’s horror film Weapons surpassed Snow White’s total domestic gross in just 10 days.

In its second weekend of release in North America, Weapons showed a modest 43% drop (quite impressive for the genre) and added another $25 million to its total domestic box office of $89 million. In fact, in 10 days, the film surpassed the box office “Disney’s biggest failure”, Snow White, which grossed over two months of screenings in American theaters a total of $87.2 million.

Together with the international box office, the total worldwide box office of Weapons s approached $148 million, which means that the film confidently “broke” its budget of $38 million. For comparison, the production of the controversial Snow White cost about $300 million.

The ratings for Weapons are quite consistent with the box office results: 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and more modest, but still decent 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Weapons — one of the few original films from major studios released in 2025. For Warner Bros., its release marked the sixth consecutive debut with a box office of over $40 million. Director Zack Cregger, known for the hit film The Barbarian, has combined the detective, horror and mystery genres in his new creation to tell a chilling story about the disappearance of an entire class in one of the schools in the town of Maybrook. Marvel stars Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Julia Garner took on the lead roles.

Kregger’s next movie — the film adaptation of Resident Evil, where the director promises to tell the story of new characters in a familiar setting and show a version of “closer to the atmosphere of games”, unlike previous projects. At the same time, in Warner Bros. is serious about the sequel to The Gun, which will tell the story of Aunt Gladys.

Source: Variety, Comicbook