Horror movie "Weapons" to get prequel about Aunt Gladys and the story of "the birth of chaos", — THR

One of the most creepy characters in the horror movie Weapons may get a prequel with an origin story.

The article contains spoilers for the movie Weapons (previously hidden in the text).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and New Line are in talks with director Zack Kregg to create a prequel to the hit horror film Guns. It will explore the story of the chaos that began when Alex’s parents took over the care of a frail woman named Gladys Lilly.

Weapons showed us that Gladys (Amy Madigan) uses black magic to zombify her family and other Maybrook residents to feed off their energy and become stronger. However, despite the fact that the film is structured like an anthology, with each chapter focusing on a different character, we are never shown the story through Gladys’s eyes, or more importantly, where she came from.

It is now known that such an element was envisioned for the film, but it was cut due to time constraints. It is believed that a potential prequel would expand the story, but there have been no official announcements of production or deals. In addition, Kregger will be very busy in the near future with a screening of the new “Resident Evil” with Austin Abrams.

Weapons is already in theaters and has had a strong start in the United States, by displacing the Fantastic Four from the leading position Marvel. The scores for Kraeger’s work were also good started with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and did not lose much when the total number of reviews reached 237.

The plot of the film centers around several interconnected stories, including the mysterious disappearance of children in the middle of the night. The film stars Marvel — stars Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong and Julia Garner (the new version of Silver Surfer in «Fantastic Four), who plays a teacher who loses her entire class.