Horror simulator with real videos of "cursed" houses from Japan released on Steam

Steam has added another horror simulator, but this time with real videos from Japanese homes. The very ones where tragedies once happened or paranormal phenomena were recorded.

Japan Stigmatized Property invites the player to become a night observer (quite classically), who watches camera footage and has to detect any anomalies. For example, strange shadowy figures, ghosts, furniture movements, bloodstains, or distorted video. Some of the effects are generated by AI, and the anomalies themselves appear randomly at the beginning of each level.

The player constantly switches between regular cameras and night vision. The task is simple: to work a shift from 0:00 to 5:00 and record a sufficient number of violations in time. Missed too many — failed the task. Incorrect reporting — also. As far as I can tell from the description, the night watchman himself does not die, which is what players criticize. The gameplay is not creepy at all, so we consider it more of a simulator than a full-fledged horror.

Japan Stigmatized Property is designed in the style of “found footage”. The game promises an atmosphere of paranormal investigations with real locations that will throw up new random events every time. The recently announced VHS horror Deadcam, the first “file” is set in an abandoned school.

The game was created by the Japanese independent studio Loxarc Inc. and will be released for iOS on August 25, while the Android version is still in development. У Steam The game costs ₴187.

Source: Steam