“The Good Boy quickly became one of the most talked-about films of 2025, thanks to its unique interpretation of the haunted house story: the entire narrative is told from the perspective of a dog.

“Indy the dog moves to a farmhouse with his owner Todd, but later discovers that supernatural entities, invisible to the human eye, are hiding in the shadows of the new home. The loyal and brave animal will fight to protect the person he loves most in life.”

“Good Boy is Ben Leonberg’s debut feature, which he independently produced with his wife Kari Fisher and co-wrote with Alex Cannon. The film is characterized by a distinctive visual approach, often framing scenes from the dog’s eye level to emphasize Indy’s gaze. Another interesting fact is that the main “canine” role in the film was played by the director’s pet, who was praised for his “outstanding performance” that conveyed emotions without dialog or improved computer graphics.

Other key roles were played by Larry Fessenden, Ariel Friedman, Shane Jensen, Anja Krauchek and Stuart Rudy.

“I think anyone who’s had a pet has wondered or maybe worried about why their dog barks at nothing or looks into empty corners. We wanted to explore that as the main driver of the movie and turn it into a haunted house story,” Leonberg said in a commentary to Deadline. “They say that you shouldn’t work with children or animals for a reason… the solution to this problem was to build the production entirely around the dog.”

Leonberg and his wife “adapted” their own home for the story. In total, the filming lasted about 400 days and required a lot of patience, given the fact that Indy is not a skilled dog actor.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The film debuted at the SXSW Film Festival in March and went on to screen at Fantasia and Overlook festivals, receiving rave reviews everywhere. Currently, “Good Boy” 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is one of the highest scores for horror, and for all films released in 2025.

“One of the main reasons why The Good Boy works so well is that it takes itself quite seriously. It’s neither a comedy nor a parody, it’s genuinely disturbing in certain segments, especially when Indy and Todd watch strange old home movies featuring the latter’s late grandfather, or when the former is visited by the ghost of a dog named Bandit, where he is both fascinated and terrified by the canine spirit.” — from the review Collider.

Good Boy will be released in US theaters on October 3 and will be broadcast in the UK on October 10. It is not known whether the film will receive an extended release or will be available on any of the streaming services.

The official trailer can be viewed below. Interestingly, according to Goggle analytics, the question that excited potential viewers the most after its release was “Will Indy die in the movie’s ending?” because search queries increased by 2000%. This is not very surprising, since there is even a separate website for such issues. We hope that everything will end well for Good Boy.