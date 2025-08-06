Hot songs from Sonos speakers burn up USB-C connectors

Owners of Sonos speakers — in particular portable Bluetooth speaker Sonos Roam — faced with an unpleasant problem. Such devices can overheat to the point where their cases are deformed and USB-C ports melt. The company has recognized this problem.

Initially, complaints about melting connectors started appearing on Reddit. Subsequently, Sonos confirmed that «a small number of» users reported such cases. However, there is no official product recall yet. Although Sonos calls the problem rare, the company’s website more and more photos and complaints appear from the owners of the Roam model. And it looks really disturbing.

One Reddit user said that his Roam speaker started to heat up and melt, even though it hadn’t been used for months. He noticed the burning smell in time and managed to disconnect the device from the power supply, which probably prevented the fire. Interestingly, the speaker was connected to the bundled cable and power adapter from Apple — nothing out of the ordinary.

Several other users have reported similar incidents. Fortunately, no one was injured, but it looks like a serious defect that cannot be ignored.

This is not the first blow to Sonos’ reputation in recent times. Earlier, the company faced a crisis due to the update of its proprietary app, which even delayed the release of new products. The then CEO Patrick Spence left the position, and the new head Tom Conrad (previously worked at Pandora) received the company with already existing problems.

Time will tell whether Sonos will be able to regain the trust of users. But while there is no official exchange or recall program, if you have a Sonos Roam, it’s best to unplug it even if the device is working properly.

Source: gizmodo, bloomberg