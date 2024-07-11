«House of the Dragon» attracted a record 8.1 million viewers on the fourth episode with a «fire battle»

The second season of «House of the Dragon» attracted a record 8.1 million viewers including views on HBO and Max in the US in its fourth episode, surpassing last month’s premiere.

The debut episode, we remind you, gathered 7.8 million viewers — is not bad, but 22% less than the premiere of the first season of the series in 2022 Currently, the total viewership of the first episode of the second season of «House of the Dragon» is close to 25 million viewers.

The fourth episode debuted on Sunday on HBO and Max, with an epic battle scene involving dragons and, unfortunately, heavy losses

«House of the Dragon» — is a prequel to the hit «Game of Thrones», based on George R.R. Martin’s novel «Fire and Blood». The plot shows the struggle between the green and black Targaryens for the throne — events that take place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones».

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eva Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and others returned to the cast for the second season. Among the newcomers — Abubakar Saleem as Alin of Hull, Gail Rankin as Alice Rivers, Freddie Fox as Sir Gwaine Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Sir Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Sir Alfred Broome and others.

Currently, House of the Dragon has been officially renewed for a third season. You can watch the first and four episodes of the second season in Ukrainian dubbing view on Megogo.

Earlier, George R.R. Martin announced 8 series from the «Game of Thrones» universe at once. The development of «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — a series based on the novels about Knight Dunk (Sir Duncan the High — later Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Egg (later King Aegon V Targaryen); HBO is also collaborating with «Batman» writer Matson Tomlin to create the seriesabout Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen(the events will take place about 130 years before most of the events of «House of the Dragon», i.e. almost 300 years before the events of the original series «Game of Thrones»).Regarding direct sequel «Game of Thrones» about Jon Snow, it was canceled — due to lack of source material. Also, we will still see canceled prequel «10,000 ships».