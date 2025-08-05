"House of the Dragon" will present Arya Stark's replacement in the third season

Unlike in Game of Thrones, the Stark family does not play a prominent role in the series House of the Dragon, but one of the new characters in the third season is a kind of “analog” of Arya Stark — and it is Alisanne Blackwood.

Who is Alicia Blackwood?

Alysanna, also known as Black Ali, is a member of House Blackwood from the Riverlands, who proved their loyalty to Rhaenery in the first and second seasons of Dragon’s House. The creators of the series had the opportunity to introduce the character in the episode “The Burning Mill” but did not do so. It is believed that it was Ali’s arrow that killed Amos Bracken.

Ali is a fierce warrior and an incredibly skilled archer who, although she does not look like Arya, is very close to her in character. The character will be played by Annie Shapero in three of the eight episodes of the third season of Dragonsong.

A little more Starks in the series “House of the Dragon”

The most famous representative of the North in the series is Lord Crygan Stark (Tom Taylor), who swore allegiance to Queen Rhaenerya Targaryen at the beginning of the second season. In the third season, Crygan’s army of “wolves” will take part in the battle in the Riverlands.

Given Ali’s cast, Creegan will have a significant role in the third season as he helps her to become the “real Stark”. The following are spoilers for the plot of the third and possibly further seasons of “Dragons’ Den”:

Alisanne leads armies of archers in the Battle of the Riverlands and takes part in the battle on the Kingsroad (the last stage of the civil war), where she defeats Lord Borros Baratheon. Kriegan himself arrives in King’s Landing after the death of King Aegon II Targaryen and begins to clean up the mess left behind. The Lord of Winterfell immediately falls in love with Alisanne and, in exchange for agreeing to pardon Corlys Velarion, asks her to marry him, to which she agrees. Cregan and Black Ali eventually return to rule the North and have several children.

Differences in the books and the series

For fans, the confirmation of Ali’s role in the third season of Dragon’s House — is exciting news, given that he is one of the most interesting Stark characters in the history of Game of Thrones. At the same time, it hints at changes in George Martin’s adaptation, as the character does not appear in the chapters of Fire and Blood that are supposed to be filmed in the third season.

Earlier, there were reports of scenes with Damon Targaryen, the River Lords, and other key characters — absent from the book.

Martin himself, we recall, criticized the creators of the series for “toxic changes” in the narrativewhich can “disrupt the logic of the following seasons”.

The Dragon’s Den series is based on the book Fire and Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the confrontation between the black and green Targaryens. Both seasons received record-breaking views, although the final of the second was criticizedIn particular, for the abundance of protracted dialogues and intrigue along with the absence of the long-awaited naval battle (the showrunners have already promised to show it at the beginning of the third season).

The first two seasons of Dragons’ Den are currently being broadcast on HBO Max, with official Ukrainian dubbing — on Megogo. The third season is expected to premiere in 2026, at which time it will probably be released another prequel to Game of Thrones called Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.