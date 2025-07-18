How about this, Elon Musk? Wooden battery is more fire-resistant than Tesla’s

Austrian researchers from the the Institute of Vehicle Safety of Graz Technical University has created battery housing for electric cars made of wood and steel, which is an environmentally friendly and more reliable alternative to aluminum bodies used, for example, by Tesla.

Specialists under the guidance of Doctor of Philosophy Florian Feist has developed a hybrid battery case as part of the Bio!Lib project. The design consists of thin-sheet steel with a wooden filling. This case significantly reduces negative impact of batteries on the environment and consumes significantly less energy during production.

Battery cases are key to safety of electric vehicles, protecting the elements inside from deformation and ignition in the event of an accident. As part of the research, austrian scientists replaced aluminum with a thin steel shell filled with wood. The bottom and lid were also made of a composite of steel and wood. The inside was reinforced with ribbed transverse struts.

During the collision tests with a steel pole, the body Bio!Lib has demonstrated strength characteristics almost similar to those of Tesla’s Model S aluminum battery cases. To increase fire and temperature resistance, scientists decided to use cork wood in the case. Under the influence of very high temperatures, cork wood is charred.

The researchers were in for a real surprise when they conducted a so-called pyrotechnic test that simulates a battery fire. The cork-insulated case withstood the battery’s ignition temperature of more than 1,300°C. At the same time, the case maintained its structural integrity and kept the temperature on the opposite side of the fire about 100°C lower than Tesla’s aluminum case.

After the tests were completed, the team joined forces with the Wegener Center for Climate and Global Change at the same university to assess the sustainability of their hybrid metal and wood construction. The results of the analysis showed that the Bio!Lib battery has a lower environmental impact than aluminum cases, including lower energy consumption, water consumption, and pollution.

Source: Interesting Engineering