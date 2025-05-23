How much does an iPhone cost? Trump threatens Apple with a 25% duty if the company does not move production to the US

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Apple move production of its products to the US. We are talking about iPhones sold in the US market.

«I have long informed Apple’s Tim Cook that I expect their iPhones to be sold in the United States to be manufactured and assembled in the United States, not in India or elsewhere. If this is not the case, Apple will be required to pay a minimum 25% duty to the United States», — wrote Trump is on Truth today (his own social network, called «Truth», which is not available for viewing in Ukraine).

Last week, during a tour of the Middle East, Trump saidt hat he is unhappy with Tim Cook’s plan to produce iPhones for the US at newly built factories in India.

«I had a little problem with Tim Cook. I told him: «Tim, you’re my friend. I’ve been very good to you. You bring in $500 billion». But now I hear that you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India»»,” Trump said last week in Qatar.

The US administration said то CNN that Tim Cook met with Trump again at the White House this Tuesday. Neither side released details of the conversation.

Steve Jobs told President Barack Obama about the problems with manufacturing in the United States. In addition to the cost of labor and components, a big problem is qualified personnel. Here is what Jobs said about it:

«You won’t find that many people in America to hire. If you could train these engineers, we could move more production capacity here».

Not so long ago, a similar The current CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, also stated:

«In the United States, you could have an engineering meeting and I’m not sure you’d fill the room. In China, you could fill several soccer fields».

There are also difficulties with pay and work culture. In the US, people are used to getting paid more and working in better conditions. Manufacturers like TSMC, import labor force and Americans at the enterprises complain about the conditions. In addition, any tax increase or extra production costs are always paid by the end consumer through an increase in the price of products.