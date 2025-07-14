How to turn Nintendo Switch Lite into a big screen console: enthusiasts add OLED screen and HDMI output

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, handy game console. But it lacks one important feature: the ability to connect to a TV or monitor via HDMI. For many players, this was one of the main reasons to choose a non-Lite version. But the enthusiasts from Retro Remake solved this problem on their own and created a module that adds almost everything the Lite model lacks for a full-fledged home gaming experience.

The SUPER5 OLED Touch HDMI mod adds to Switch Lite better OLED display (600 nits brightness, 600000:1 contrast ratio), glass touch panel, and HDMI output. This allows you to run your favorite games — for example, Mario Kart — on a large screen in resolutions up to 1080p. This is while the original device is limited to a 5.5-inch LCD display. And all of this without soldering: the module installation only requires connecting the cables. This allows you to breathe new life into the Nintendo handheld console released back in 2019.

This is not the first modification from Retro Remake. The previous version — SUPER5 OLED Touch — had a new screen, but did not support HDMI. Adding video output proved to be a challenge. Retro Remake co-founder Taki Udon said that the project required 18 months of research and development, several failed attempts, and more than $200 thousand in expenses.

I can't describe how soul-crushing it was to go through so many failed revisions. After the 3rd failure, I was hopeful every subsequent version would be successful, but they weren't. And when you do fail, you are looking at a minimum of 2 weeks to try again. — Taki Udon (@TakiUdon_) July 8, 2025

«I can’t describe how heartbreaking it was to go through so many failed revisions», — Taki Udon wrote on X. «After the third failure, I hoped that each subsequent version would be successful, but it wasn’t».

Currently, the SUPER5 OLED Touch HDMI mod is still in the testing phase. Recent publications claim that the modification plays Mario Kart on a larger display. Price of Retro Remake HDMI upgrade kits starts from $90but they are currently listed as sold out on the website. In an email to customers who pre-ordered, the company is not sure when it will ship the kits.

Considering that Nintendo Switch 2 was released only about a month ago, so we shouldn’t expect a successor to Switch Lite yet. That’s why the new SUPER5 OLED Touch HDMI mod may come in handy for many.

