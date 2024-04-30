How Ukrainian Armed Forces drones mine Russian occupiers’ routes from the air

Mine clearance with the help of drones helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces to nullify the efforts of Russian sappers — the road can be mined after they have left. About said Ukrainian military officer and expert on radio communications, electronic warfare and drones, Serhiy «Flash» Beskrestnov.

In his Telegram channel, he spoke about the tactics of mining and posted a video of how it is carried out and what consequences it has for the vehicles of the Russian occupiers. On the edited short video An infrared camera shows a drone dropping a mine on the road, and then an APC explodes on it. Later, the wreckage of the vehicle is shown by a daytime camera.

«For example, the enemy sappers checked the road at 19.00, and a few hours later we dropped a mine there, and an hour later Russian armor exploded on it».

But it’s not that simple. To prevent such incidents, the Russians set up acoustic monitoring posts. They are supposed to hear the approach of large drones that fly very loudly and descend before dropping a mine. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers look for such posts and drop ammunition from drones on them.

Beskrestnov also said showed Initiation devices used by the Ukrainian armed forces for remote mining. The circuit board in a small box is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer. The device, which the military calls «Jonik», is activated 10 minutes after the mine is dropped and remains active for 14 days. Thanks to the devices built into it, the mine detonates when you move in the vicinity or when metal appears nearby.

According to «Flash», this module has long been studied by the Russian occupiers, so its demonstration is of no value to the enemy. He claims that this knowledge does not reduce the effectiveness of such mines. Moreover, Beskrestnov shared a Russian video describing the module, which contained a funny episode:

«I especially liked the way the author deciphers the Ukrainian inscription UVIMKN in the video. Universal Exploder of something».