HP offers printer and ink rental by subscription — for $36 per month

HP launched a new subscription service that provides a printer for rent (with a certain page limit) and ink for monthly payments. The company says the service should simplify access to printing for families and small businesses (although the agreement includes monitoring by HP and a multi-year commitment).

The cost of the cheapest subscription, which includes an HP Envy printer (current model 6020e) and 20 printed pages, starts at $6.99/month. While the most expensive — renting an HP OfficeJet Pro and 700 printed pages — will cost $35.99/month (unused pages can be rolled over to the next month or additional pages can be ordered in case of a shortage).

HP promises to deliver ink when it runs out and provide round-the-clock support by phone or chat. The subscription terms state that service «does not cover damage or malfunctions caused by, but not limited to, the use of non-HP media or other products» or if you use your printer more than your plan allows. HP’s attitude toward the use of third-party ink cartridges has been known for a long time — the company blocked this possibility due to micro-updates of printers for which it received a number of lawsuits.

The most interesting aspect of the subscription, which the Ars Technica website drew attention to — Requirement for subscribers to support printer connectivity to the Internet (some users avoid this because the device works fine without internet access). Meanwhile, a lack of connection can prevent the installation of the micro updates we mentioned above.

The company explains the requirement by saying that through the Internet it will be able to track details important to the subscription (such as the status of ink cartridges, the number of pages used) and «prevent unauthorized use of your account».

The All-In-Plan privacy policy (which is the name of the new subscription) also states that HP may «share information about you with advertising partners» so that they can «recognize your devices», deliver targeted advertising, and potentially «combine information about you with information from other companies» with whom HP works. The policy also states that users can opt out of sharing personal information.

Another important detail — HP will charge subscribers who cancel their subscription before the end date up to $270 plus taxes (however, the «penalty» will not apply after two years of subscription and returning the leased printer and cartridges within 10 days of cancellation).