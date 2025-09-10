Huawei Aito M5, M8, and M9 electric crossovers are coming to Europe: 705 km of autonomy from €27500

At the IAA Mobility 2025 exhibition in Munich, Huawei presented three electric crossovers under the Aito brand. The company’s stand showed the M5, M8, and M9 models. They offer a variety of powertrain options and competitive prices, which can make a big difference in the saturated European electric car market.

The Aito brand was created in partnership between Huawei and the Chinese state-owned automaker Seres. Seres is responsible for the production of cars, while Huawei provides their “brains” — from infotainment systems based on HarmonyOS to driver assistance systems, electric motors, and sensors. In China, sales are handled by the HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance) network, which allows Huawei to sell electric cars along with phones and laptops in its own stores.

Aito M5

The Aito M5 — is a basic mid-size crossover. Its length is 4785 mm, width — 1930 mm, height — 1625 mm, wheelbase — 2880 mm. The design is minimalist, with a sloping roof, and a LiDAR is installed on the roof.

The M5 has two powertrain options. The electric vehicle (BEV) has a single motor on the rear axle with a capacity of 200 kW (268 hp) paired with a CATL battery with a capacity of 83 kWh. The range on the CLTC cycle is 602 km. The EREV (extended range) version includes a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that operates exclusively as a generator, recharging the 42 kWh battery. The drive is always electric. There is a rear-wheel drive version (200 kW / 268 hp) and an all-wheel drive version with a capacity of 365 kW (489 hp).

The interior of the Aito M5 is equipped with a 15.6-inch center screen, a digital instrument panel and a two-spoke steering wheel. The center console houses two wireless charging points and cup holders.

In China, the price of the M5 ranges from 229800 to 249800 yuan (€27500-29890).

Aito M8

The next model is the Aito M8, a large family crossover that has become a bestseller in China since its launch in April 2025. Its dimensions are 5190×1999×1795 mm, with a wheelbase of 3105 mm.

The interior offers five or six seats in three rows. The dashboard is technologically advanced: 12.3-inch display in front of the driver, 15.6-inch center screen and 16-inch screen for the passenger. This is complemented by a 68-inch projection AR display.

In this case, two powertrain options are also available:

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

BEV: rear-wheel drive with a 227 kW (304 hp) electric motor or all-wheel drive with a total output of 387 kW (519 hp).

EREV: 392 kW (526 hp) twin-engine system with all-wheel drive.

Batteries — 37 kWh to 100 kWh. The maximum range is 705 km (CLTC cycle).

Aito M8 prices in China range from 359800 to 449800 yuan (€43060-53830).

Aito M9

The flagship Aito M9 — is the brand’s largest and most luxurious crossover: it measures 5230 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3110 mm. Recognizable design elements are evident in the headlights in the form of “gloves” and four LiDAR sensors for driver assistance systems. The interior follows the M8 concept. It offers three screens on the front panel, with options for five or six seats.

This model is also available in two versions of the power plant:

BEV: a two-engine all-wheel drive version with a total output of 390 kW (523 hp) and a 100 kWh battery.

EREV: The 1.5-liter gasoline engine works as a generator, charging a 52 kWh battery. The all-wheel drive system with two electric motors delivers 365 kW (489 hp).

The price of Aito M9 in China ranges from 469800 to 569800 yuan (€56222-68190).

In the first seven months of 2025, the Aito brand sold 70,025 cars. This indicates a high demand for the brand’s premium electric cars. In Munich, interest in the new products was high, and it looks like European automakers should prepare for serious competition.

Source: arenaev