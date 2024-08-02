Huawei MateBook GT 14: laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chip (TDP 115 W) and external video card in the dock

Huawei has prepared for release a new MateBook GT 14 laptop equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor with the highest TDP of 115 W. It is the top chip of the Intel Meteor Lake family – Core Ultra 9 185H.

This processor contains 16 computing cores in the following configuration: 6 P-core (productive), 8 E-core (efficient), 2 LP-E-core (economical). The device supports 22 instruction threads, operates at a base frequency of 2.3 GHz and is capable of reaching a Boost frequency of 5.1 GHz. The chip contains 24 MB of Smart Cache memory, an integrated Xe-LPG graphics solution with 8 Xe cores with a frequency of up to 2.35 GHz, and a 1.4 GHz NPU neural module.

Standard Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processors have a TDP of 55 W, and when used in a mini-PC, this figure rises to 80 W. However, Huawei engineers squeeze the full power out of the chip, which leads to an increase in TDP to 115 watts. The MateBook GT 14 has large exhaust vents on the back and bottom panels to exhaust hot air. The laptop supports an external graphics dock with a TDP of 75W, although the exact GPU configuration is currently unknown.

The Huawei MateBook GT 14 has a 14.2-inch display, 16 or 32 GB of RAM, and an NVMe storage capacity of up to 2 TB. The rear panel has two USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI port, and two USB4 ports, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader on the sides.

The MateBook GT 14 will also come with other chips, including the Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 7 155H processors. The price of the laptop is currently unknown. Given its characteristics, the price will be high.

Source: wccftech