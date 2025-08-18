Huge Apple device leak and Mark Gurman's comments

Last week, Apple released a software utility that was quickly removed from access. The reason — the code revealed the identifiers of many unannounced devices and processors.

The following new products are mentioned in this code leak:

HomePod mini with S9 chip or later;

Apple TV based on A17 Pro;

Studio Display with A19 Pro chip;

iPad mini with A19 Pro;

a budget iPad with an A18 processor;

Vision Pro with M5 chip;

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 with the new S11 processor.

Apple has not yet officially confirmed these devices, and its plans are traditionally subject to change.

In his weekly newsletter Power On, the famous Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman commented on these leaks. In the Q&A section, he noted that the data generally coincides with his previous forecasts and publications. Gurman confirmed that Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to be updated in the fall, and new iPad tablets are being prepared for the next year. In addition, new monitors are under development.

As for the Vision Pro headset, the situation is more interesting. The code mentions the M5 chip, but Gurman confirms that Apple is actively testing versions with the M4 chip. That is, the company is testing several options in parallel, and the final decision may still change. In any case, the new headset will have at least an M4 chip, which will be a significant step forward from of the current generation from M2. At the same time, we should not expect a radical leap — it will be an evolutionary rather than a revolutionary update.

Recall that, according to Mark Gurman, Apple is actively moving towards creating its own AI chatbot.

Source: macrumors