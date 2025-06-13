Hundreds of thousands in fines and jail for TCCs for forceful «busking» — a bill has been submitted to the Rada

People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko («European Solidarity») and his colleagues have prepared draft law No. 13365 on criminal liability for military TCCs and JVs for violent «busification». The text of the draft law is not yet available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukrainebut the MP shared its basic principles.

Thus, draft law No. 13365 proposes to punish employees of the MCC for using physical force against people during mobilization activities. The document also provides for punishment for other cruel or irresponsible actions by the military or officials of the MCC. According to Oleksiy Honcharenko, the document proposes the following.

An ambulance was not called or was called late

If a person is in a building or on the territory of a shopping mall and becomes ill, and the lack of timely medical care causes serious health problems or even death, the perpetrators will be punished with fines to imprisonment, depending on the consequences for the victim.

If, due to the lack of timely medical care, negative consequences for a person’s health occurred or the person lost his or her ability to work by more than 25%, a fine of 100 thousand subsistence minimums (the subsistence minimum in 2025 is UAH 3028), or correctional labor for up to 2 years, or imprisonment for 2 to 4 years is envisaged. If a person dies as a result, the perpetrators will be imprisoned for up to 3 years.

They beat or broke property

If a military or an official of the MCC uses force against a person or destroys or damages someone else’s property during mobilization activities, there should be consequences for this as well. They can be fined (from 100 thousand to 250 thousand subsistence minimums), sentenced to correctional labor or restricted to 2 years of imprisonment. There is also a mandatory compensation for damages, a 1-step demotion in rank, and a ban on holding certain positions for up to 3 years.

Threatened to beat or kill

If a member of the TCC threatened to kill a person or inflicted bodily harm during mobilization activities, the penalty is restriction of liberty (1 to 3 years) or placement in a disciplinary battalion. If the actions resulted in serious consequences (e.g., complete disability), then the perpetrators are obliged to fully compensate for the victim’s treatment or face «3 to 7 years in prison and a 1-3 step reduction in rank with a ban on holding certain positions for up to 3 years, or deprivation of rank and a ban on holding certain positions for 3 to 5 years.

The author of the draft law says he has long advocated for a system of mobilization that is humane and works without humiliation, violence, or fear. Although this is not the first a draft law aimed at combating illegal mobilization. As a reminder, the media and social media have recently been spreading information about abuses by employees of the TCC. Among them arise not uncommon Cases of illegal mobilization or other violations, which are then canceled by the court.