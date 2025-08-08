Hyundai and GM team up to beat cheap Chinese electric cars

Hyundai and General Motors have decided to join forces to offer customers more affordable cars. We are talking about a whole line of jointly developed models — from a compact crossover to an electric van. This is not just a one-time project: the alliance includes platform cooperation, logistics optimization, and joint production, which will allow both companies to bring new products to market faster and reduce costs.

The partners are already working on five models: a compact crossover, a passenger car, a small pickup truck, a midsize pickup truck, and an electric van. GM is responsible for the pickup truck platform, while Hyundai is developing the crossover and commercial electric vehicle. Although the technical base will be shared, the exteriors and interiors of each brand will remain unique.

Four smaller models will be launched in 2028, with a focus on the Central and South American markets. The electric van will be assembled in the United States. It is described as «the smaller brother» the already familiar Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans.

In addition to the cars themselves, Hyundai and GM also coordinate logistics and jointly purchase materials, all to reduce costs and speed up production. Sales of the joint models are expected to reach more than 800,000 vehicles per year when production reaches full capacity.

Last year, GM CEO Mary Barra said:

“GM and Hyundai have complementary strengths and talented teams. Our goal is to — unleash the scale and creativity of both companies to build even more competitive vehicles for customers faster and more efficiently”.

And, as GM says, the partnership has already started “fantastically”.

Source: electrek