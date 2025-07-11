Hyundai has shown the charged IONIQ 6 N: 641 hp, 3.2 seconds to 60 and simulated engine sound

Hyundai has used the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed to present its IONIQ 6 N sports electric vehicle. This is the second high-performance model in the N lineup after the IONIQ 5 N.

Features of Hyundai IONIQ 6 N

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 N electric car is 4935 mm long, 1940 mm wide and 1495 mm high. It is comparable in size to the Porsche Taycan. The new model has an aggressive four-door design with an expressive rear wing, sporty body kit and dynamic body lines. The car has 20-inch wheels with Pirelli P-Zero 5 tires (275/35R20), which were developed specifically for this car. But the main thing is what’s inside.

The car has two electric motors: 223 hp (166 kW) at the front and 378 hp (282 kW) at the rear. In total, the powerplant produces 601 hp (448 kW) and 740 Nm of torque. And if this is not enough, the engineers have created a «Overtaking» — mode, the N Grin Boost function, which allows you to increase power up to 641 hp (478 kW) and torque up to 770 Nm for 10 seconds. In combination with N Launch Control, the Ioniq 6 N accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is 257 km/h. This is not the level of hypercar Rimac Nevera Rbut serious indicators.

The electric motors are powered by a battery with a capacity of 84 kWh. It provides a range of up to 469 km on the WLTP cycle. Fast charging with a 350-kilowatt DC charger allows you to replenish the charge from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes.

Electrical systems

Hyundai emphasizes that the IONIQ 6 N is based on three main principles: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar. This means that it is not only a track racing car, but also a perfectly suitable car for everyday driving.

According to Hyundai, the updated IONIQ 6 «redefines the electric vehicle driving experience» with its own advanced vehicle management software. In addition to N Launch Control, the company has equipped the electric vehicle with other features that are useful for high performance: N Drift Optimizer, N Grin Boost, and N Torque Distribution. They provide additional control over the vehicle and deliver increased power.

Hyundai paid special attention to the driving experience. To do this, there is the N Active Sound+ system, which imitates the sound of an internal combustion engine, and N e-Shift creates the feeling of shifting gears.

At the Goodwood Festival, Hyundai will present several versions at once: the production IONIQ 6 N, the IONIQ 6 N Drift Spec drift version, and a model with the N Performance package. The company promises that each of these cars will demonstrate its unique capabilities on the track and give the audience a real show.

Hyundai has not yet announced the price of the new IONIQ 6 N. It should be noted that the price of the IONIQ 5 N 2025 starts at € 57900.

Source: electrek, arenaev