Hyundai has shown the Elexio electric crossover: «smart» suspension, frost resistance and power up to 312 hp.

Hyundai is preparing to introduce perhaps the most advanced electric vehicle in its history. We are talking about a new electric crossover called Elexio, which will have its official premiere very soon. Despite the fact that the presentation is still ahead, the model is already undergoing international tests, and the results look very encouraging.

Elexio was first shown in May at a joint presentation Hyundai and its Chinese partner BAIC in Shanghai. The new product is often compared to the IONIQ 5but with a focus on the Chinese market. The car received modern technologies, fast charging functions, and a claimed range of up to 700 km on the CLTC cycle.

Even before the official launch, Elexio passed three crash tests and a number of other tests. Each time, the electric crossover proved to be a good performer in terms of safety, build quality, and dynamics. During a frontal, side impact and a rollover on the roadside, the car body withstood all the loads. This was achieved through the use of five layers of high-strength steel, which Hyundai calls «Hand of God». In total, the structure includes 360-degree reinforcement, eight horizontal and seven vertical beams in the floor.

Even in a freezer with a temperature of -30°C, the crossover started and charged by preheating the battery. The loss of range was 39%, while the average for such conditions is about 40% at -7°C. This indicates good thermal regulation and preparation for harsh winter conditions.

The final stage of testing — handling tests on roads with 17 types of «poor urban surface». Hyundai checked how the suspension copes with bumps, pits, potholes and other troubles. The Elexio is based on the E-GMP platform, and according to the manufacturer, the car has the best suspension configuration in its class. To achieve this, they used improved shock absorbers, hydraulic bushings, and made more than 300 adjustments to achieve the perfect balance between comfort and handling.

According to available information, Hyundai Elexio is 4615 mm long, 1875 mm wide and 1673 mm high. It is slightly more compact than the Tesla Model Y. The crossover will have two versions of power plants: with one engine with a capacity of 160 kW (214 hp) and with two engines with a total capacity of 233 kW (312 hp). The LFP batteries will be supplied by BYD’s FinDream business unit.

Hyundai plans to launch Elexio in China in the third quarter of 2025. The estimated starting price is about $19.5 thousand.

