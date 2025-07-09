«I Already Know Where the Bodies Are Buried»: New Trailer for «Wednesday» Returns Jenna Ortega to an Even More Mystical Nevermore

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of «Wednesday» — a dark fantasy series by Tim Burton about a bright (if not colorful) member of the Adams family.

The second season returns Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) to the gothic corridors of Nevermore, which has since welcomed a new headmaster, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi) — an eccentric man who, unlike his student, is very fond of bright colors. However, he was not the only one waiting for the appearance of the «savior of the academy», during this time a whole group of Ortega’s fans appeared here, who are eager to get an autograph and duplicate her style.

The trailer also draws attention to the danger that Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) may be in — she will have to risk her life to save her friend Wednesday.

«Enid is dying, and it’s my fault,» Wednesday tells Morticia in despair when she notices black tears on her daughter’s face. «The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid. Or die trying».

According to the official synopsis, in Nevermore, Wednesday faces «new troubles and enemies» and this season she must confront family, friends, and old enemies — a premise that will drag the heroine into «dark and strange chaos».

The main cast of characters returned to their roles: Hunter Doane (Tyler and the Monster High), the Wednesday parents (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley) and others. Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier, is not on the list — the actor was accused of violence and Netflix dropped him from the series. Among the newcomers, besides Buscemi, is Christopher Lloyd, Joanne Lumley (grandmother of Wednesday Griselda) and the mysterious character of Isadora Capri, who is probably a relative of the Adams Larch butler and music teacher at Nevermore. We’re also looking forward to a cameo by Lady Gaga, whose song helped the Wednesday tank go viral in the first season.

The second season of the series will be released in two parts — on August 6 and September 3. Earlier, Ortega teased that he would receive a special slasher episode and a reference to Stanley Kubrick’s film.

Recall that the first season of «Wednesday» launched on Netflix in November 2022 and collected beyond 1 billion hours of views, which earned it the status of the second most watched English-language series on the platform. The series has 12 «Emmy» nominations and 4 wins. Two months after the premiere, streaming announced the second season and also reflected on launching a show dedicated to the adventures of Uncle Fester.