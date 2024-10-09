«I am almost a grandmaster»: Mark Zuckerberg has played a thousand hours of Civilization and plans to stream on Twitch

It seems that Mark Zuckerberg is not satisfied with the fame of Elon Musk, who has collected 4 million views on the Diablo game stream (Although everything did not go so smoothly there either).

In a new interview (via Dexerto) Meta CEO admitted that he dreams of one day launching his own Twitch channel with game streams — and in particular his favorite Civilization, which he has played for over a thousand hours

«The other day my wife looked at my Steam account and said: «What? You’ve played this for over a thousand hours?», — Zuckerberg said.

Mark adds that he is close to the status of grandmaster in Civilization, and doubts that anyone in the world will beat him. One day, he plans to launch a Twitch stream to prove it.

«I think I should do a Twitch stream at some point where I play with someone. I’m pretty sure I’m close to grandmaster status, and I’d be surprised if anyone in the world beat me».

Zuckerberg has been playing Civilization since middle school, and said that it inspired him to become an engineer. He was also playing Strategy at the same time he received the email from Harvard.

«How many of you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you received your Harvard acceptance email? I was playing the video game Civilization», — he said.

Civilization was developed in 1991 by Sid Meier and Bruce Shelley and subsequently expanded into a series. In the games, the player acts as the leader of a certain civilization (nation), leading it from the Stone Age to the Space Age: founding and building cities, developing science and technology, culture and religion, diplomatic relations, etc.

So far, six parts of the game have been released, while the seventh part is expected to debut on February 11, 2025 — perhaps it is the release that will push Zuckerberg to streaming.