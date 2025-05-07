Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and examples of its effective use at the 28th annual Milken Institute Global Conference.

Huang began by saying that he uses AI on a daily basis — mostly as a tutor or guide in previously unknown areas.

«I use AI as a tutor every day», — Huang said (via Business Insider), noting products such as ChatGPT, Gemini Pro, and Perplexity. «In new areas for me, I ask the chatbot: “Explain something to me as if I were a 12-year-old child,” and eventually ask to be promoted to an expert».

He added that artificial intelligence is currently the «greatest opportunity» for humanity to bridge the technological gap:

«Only a small group of people in this room probably know how to program in C++. However, 100% of you know how to program in artificial intelligence, because it understands any language you want to speak to it… Don’t be the person who ignores the technology and loses the result».

Huang went on to say that the AI revolution will undoubtedly affect all professions: some will be lost, some will be transformed, but he also clarified:

«You will not lose your job because of artificial intelligence. You will lose your job because of someone who uses artificial intelligence».

Huang has long advocated the use of AI and other assistants to automate tasks in the workplace. He has previously stated that he is not opposed to Nvidia having «100 million AI assistants», and in October, at the AI summit in India, he said that AI will perform some tasks 1000 times better, but will never replace humans in these roles (he later clarified that At least AI will not create games entirely).

In 2022, Nvidia became the company that benefited the most from AI, as it produces some of the most popular chips for the technology on the market. Last year in June, on the wave of excitement about artificial intelligence, the market capitalization of Nvidia exceeded the $3 trillion mark for the first time and heard the world’s most expensive company. However, in January, with the release of the hit Chinese AI DeepSeek Nvidia shares fell by 12% because the world believed in «cheap» artificial intelligence In a December research article, DeepSeek noted that its V3 was developed in just 2 months, used a cluster of 2000 specialized chips from Nvidia, and cost only $6 million. For comparison, training modern models typically requires 16,000+ chips and GPT-4 alone, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, cost over $100 million.

Earlier, Mike Krieger, the founder of Instagram and now Chief Product Officer at Anthropic, predicted thatThe work of software engineers will change dramatically in the next three years due to artificial intelligence, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that more than a quarter of the company’s new code is already created by AI (similar statistics a week ago Microsoft also cited).