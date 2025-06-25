«I watched each episode three times»: Quentin Tarantino loves this series with «rotten» 48% Rotten Tomatoes

Quentin Tarantino is considered to be one of the greatest dialogue writers in Hollywood, but there is a screenwriter whom the maestro himself looks up to — Aaron Sorkin, who created a series that is on the director’s list of favorites «Pulp Fiction».

You may be surprised to learn that we are talking about The Newsroom — an American television series that follows the work of the fictional Atlantis Cable News (ACN) channel and was broadcast from 2012 to 2014 on HBO. At the time, Tarantino not only enjoyed the project, but watched it religiously — eventually rewatching each new episode three times, mainly to «listen to the dialogues» written by Aaron again.

In a 2015 interview with Vulture (via Screen Rant) Tarantino has called Aaron «the best dialog writer» in Hollywood, despite the fact that he himself fully deserves the title. Ever since the release of the heist thriller «Rabid Dogs», which devotes as much time to everyday human interactions as it does to shootouts and fights, Tarantino has proven himself to be a writer of distinctive and original dialogues. Early in his career, he was also brought in as a script editor to polish the dialogues in films such as «Crimson Tide», «After Midnight», and the infamous «That Nightmare Pat».

Interestingly, critics have a radically different opinion of The Newsroom (for example, on Rotten Tomatoes the first season has only 48% of the ratingThe situation with the rest is a little better), but the director has his own answer to this:

«Who the hell reads TV reviews? Jesus,» Tarantino said in the same interview with Vulture. «Why is it weird that I like the best dialog writer in the industry?».

In general, the director’s preferences often differ from the public opinion: for example, he considers the first season of the hit «True Detective» and «Dune» Denis Villeneuve, at the same time praising «Joker 2», which failed like a box office and according to estimates.

Earlier, Tarantino called the best action movie of 2025 and a movie that believes one of the best directorial debuts in history.