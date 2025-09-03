If Fuji explodes: Japanese civil service simulates disaster in video

Tokyo city authorities have generated an AI-generated video of the aftermath of the Mount Fuji volcanic eruption.

It is noted, that the video with the catastrophic consequences of the eruption was dedicated to the Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Day in Japan. The video contains a warning about the speed of volcanic ash, which can quickly reach Tokyo.

In the event of a large-scale eruption, volcanic ash can block road traffic, rail and air transportation. Ash clouds from Mount Fuji could reach the Japanese capital within one to two hours, cutting off electricity and polluting the air.

“This moment can come without warning. If Fuji erupts, volcanic ash could fall on Tokyo and affect us in different ways”, — in video says.

According to the story, a woman receives a message on her phone, warning of the threat of an eruption of Mount Fuji, which is 100 kilometers away southwest of the center of Tokyo. After that, the AI-generated catastrophic consequences of the eruption are demonstrated, including the potential impact of volcanic ash on the transportation, energy, and other infrastructure of the Japanese capital.

“A minimal accumulation of ash on runways and rails is enough to make airplanes and trains unusable. A small amount of ash on the roads can affect the operation of two-wheel drive vehicles, as ashfall reduces visibility and increases the risk of skidding, creating dangerous driving conditions”, — the video subtitles explain.

The video notes, that large amounts of ash could block Tokyo’s sewers, contaminate drinking water sources, damage power grids, and cause wooden roofs to collapse. The city could also be plunged into darkness as ash particles block sunlight. Access to food and other basic necessities may be temporarily restricted.

Fuji is the highest mountain in Japan. Its height is 3,776 meters. The video notes, that the last volcanic eruption on Mount Fuji occurred in 1707, and the ash continued to fall and spread for two weeks afterwards.

While previously, Fuji erupted about once every 30 years, the volcano has been dormant for 318 years. According to a number of experts, an eruption could occur at any time.

The appearance of this video is not related to any signs of an impending eruption of Mount Fuji. In fact, there is no indication, that the volcano is likely to wake up soon.

“The simulation is designed to provide residents with accurate knowledge and preparedness measures, they can take in the event of an emergency”, — Japanese officials explain.

These measures include stockpiling food and first aid supplies. In the video, the parents show their child a pantry full of canned food, water, and medicines, ready for an emergency. In March, the authorities published guidelines recommending, that residents always have a two-week supply of essentials at home.

The Japanese government has been modeling earthquake and volcanic eruption scenarios for many years, but the results of these studies do not correspond to real risks, associated with Mt. Fuji and other potentially hazardous geological features. In total, there are 111 active volcanoes in Japan. This is about one tenth of the total number of active volcanoes in the world.