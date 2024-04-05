Images of the upcoming DJI Avata 2 drone: smaller camera, three-blade propellers and Goggles 3 headset with first-person view

The presentation of a new DJI drone is scheduled for April 11, and as this date approaches, more and more information about the expected novelty appears on the web. This time, images of the Avata 2 UAV, RC Motion 3 controller, and Goggles 3 headset have been published online.

The published images show the Avata 2 drone with an updated design. It has a smaller camera body and three-blade propellers. It is reported to have a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor, a lens with a viewing angle of 155 degrees, and the ability to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. The battery is also rumored to provide 23 minutes of battery life, and charging takes 40 minutes at 65 watts.

As for Goggles 3, it has two cameras located on the outside of the headset that provide a first-person view. The marketing materials say that this allows you to «observe your surroundings without taking off your glasses» thanks to the «high-definition micro-OLED display and ultra-low latency transmission». The new headset offers the same two-hour battery life as its predecessor.

The RC Motion 3 controller, unlike the standard DJI FPV controller, allows you to control the drone with a combination of hand and joystick movements. Compared to the RC Motion 2 controller, the Motion 3 version has a joystick shifted to the left and the mode button is located closer to the center. The orange lock button looks a bit larger.

