Stephen King has corrected a long-standing mistake from his book The Long Walk with a new film adaptation.

“The Long Walk is a movie based on one of King’s first works, published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. The plot centers on a dystopian America where the main entertainment is an event involving 100 teenage boys who have to walk continuously along route 1. If the participants stop or move too slowly, they will be shot. The finalist will get “whatever he wants”.

However, while writing the book, Stephen King made an “unfortunate mistake” regarding the specified walking speed, which he eventually had corrected in the screenplay. During a Reddit Q&A session, a fan asked the writer why he had specified a speed of 4 mph in the book, and he replied:

“At the time, I thought that’s what the walking speed should be. I suggested to J.T. Mollner [screenwriter of The Long Walk] that they change it to 3 mph in the film adaptation, and they did. It’s more realistic. In my defense, in 1967 Although the book was published in 1979, King began writing it as a freshman at the University of Maine. there was no internet, no chatbots, no shit like that.”

At the same time, another fan noted that the initially indicated speed coincides with the one that “the military uses for their fixed time running pace,” so the error is not critical.

King was also asked what inspired him to write the novel. The writer says that no specific situation or event influenced him, he just wanted to tell about the struggle for survival:

“I thought it would be pretty creepy to show a competition where the losers are killed. That was a long time ago, before The Hunger Games and The Squid Game.

Interestingly, after years of unsuccessful attempts, The Long Walk was commissioned to be adapted into a film by Francis Lawrence, who had previously directed The Hunger Games series with a similar idea: a group of teenagers take part in a competition where only one survives.

The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, Ben Wan, David Johnsson, and Charlie Plummer as the participants, as well as Mark Hamill, who embodies the image of a ruthless major.

The world premiere of the film is scheduled for September 12 (a day earlier in Ukraine). The first reactions have already identified it as a “two-hour panic attack” that can “crush” your heart.

Source: Games Radar