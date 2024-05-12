In «Furiosa», Anya Taylor-Joy will get only 30 lines — director George Miller also spoke about filming «Mad Max» in 1979

The audience at the Cannes Film Festival, where «Furiosa will be screened for the first time: Mad Max. Saga», may be surprised by the small amount of dialog. The protagonist, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, speaks only about 30 lines.

Director George Miller said The TelegraphHe says that the reason for such a small number of words is simple: for him, movies have to be fast. Miller says he thinks the dialog slows them down. It is worth noting that the film shows a period of Furiosa’s life lasting more than 15 years.

The director also spoke about the filming of the original «Mad Max» in 1979. At the time of filming, he was sure that the movie was a failure. But when people started buying the film for distribution around the world, Miller heard a lot of positive feedback.

«It was shown in Japan and they said: «Oh, you made a movie about samurai». Then in Scandinavia, we heard that they thought it was a modern Viking movie. In France they said: «It’s a western on wheels». I suddenly realized that what I thought was a very Australian story had tapped into all kinds of universal archetypes and themes,» the director says.

Miller shot the original «Mad Max» in guerrilla style between shifts at the hospital. «We couldn’t afford to shut down any streets, — he recalls, — so we just drove around Melbourne looking for the most dystopian locations we could find».

The story of the carnage movie, in which Mel Gibson’s character goes to war with criminal motorcyclists, was inspired by the constant stream of road accident victims that Miller treated in his daily work. Working out of a friend’s house in the suburbs, Miller spent nearly a year on the final version of the film with two editors and his co-writer Byron Kennedy. When he finished, he considered the movie a failure and was desperate.

How does Miller feel about returning to this world almost 50 years after he created it? «Things have changed a bit, — he says. — «Back then, I felt like I could tell stories. Now I try to understand why we tell stories at all. I think that’s why I’m still doing it».

The premiere of the film «Furiosa: Mad Max. The» Saga will premiere on May 24.